IShowSpeed reveals next stream tour location and it’ll be biggest yet

IShowSpeed has revealed that his next streaming tour is already in the works, and it looks to be his biggest one yet.

When IShowSpeed first shot to stardom in the streaming world, he would very rarely venture outside his house. He would play FIFA/EA FC, talk to people on Omegle, and be an all-around general reaction streamer.

Over the past few years, that has changed. Speed’s biggest streams now come when he’s traveling around. In 2024 alone, he’s been to Japan, all across Europe, different parts of South East Asia, and he’s even been in Australia and New Zealand as well.

There have been plenty of requests for Speed to tick off places he hasn’t been yet too. The most-requested, following Australia, has been a tour of Africa.

Well, the young YouTube superstar has finally addressed those questions and stated that he has big plans in the works for what would be his biggest streaming tour yet.

IShowSpeed reveals long-awaited Africa tour is “coming soon”

“Speed is the Africa tour coming soon? Yes, we are just, we’re just, yes,” he told fans.

“The Africa tour is coming very soon actually. And that’s going to be one hell of a tour, chat.

“We are going to probably be in Africa for like a month. A full month. Because Africa is so big, we have to travel. It’s going to be a lot. I can’t wait for that though. We can’t wait for that. Africa is going to be lit.”

Timestamp of 26:35

Speed’s tour across Europe has been his biggest to date. He started that on June 16 and finished up on July 16. Despite the month’s difference, he did have plenty of days where he didn’t stream.

That has changed with his most recent trips to South East Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. In those, Speed has streamed every day he’s been on the road. So, committing to that for a month in Africa would certainly be quite something.