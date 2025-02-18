IShowSpeed reveals new stream tour for his biggest fans

Streaming star IShowSpeed has revealed a new set of touring streams as he’ll return to some of the countries that showed him love.

Over the last few years, IShowSpeed has risen up the ranks of the streaming world or become one of the internet’s most recognizable faces.

He may have started out just streaming FIFA – now EA FC – and Omegle chats from his own room, but he’s seriously branched out since then. Speed has broadcast his own POV while at football games, linked up with different celebrities, and met thousands of fans.

The latter part of that has included some massive streams across the globe, traveling to different continents.

IShowSpeed reveals countries he’ll be returning to

Those streams have gotten him in trouble, paying thousands in damages to rental cars as fans have chased him across cities.

Some of those streams went a bit better, however, with Speed being shown plenty of love and having experiences no one else did.

As a result, he’ll be returning to some of them, including Peru, Poland, and Indonesia. Peru was home to his wild stream that saw Speed become the Mayor of Lima for a temporary period. His trip to Indonesia saw him break his concurrent viewers record in a big way.

The YouTube star has not announced when these streams will be happening, but they aren’t the only big plans he has.

Speed has also revealed that he plans to spend an extended period of time traveling around Africa. After that, he wants to do a stream or two in Antarctica to raise the bar once again.

Pulling them off would, no doubt, be pretty entertaining and interesting to see, but going back to those other countries will be a sight to behold as well.