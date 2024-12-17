IShowSpeed reveals his “last” streaming destination and it’s not what you think

IShowSpeed has become known for his viral trips abroad — but his “last” destination to cap off his global tour isn’t a place most viewers would expect.

IShowSpeed has big plans for 2025. After taking home Streamer of the Year following a hugely successful 2024, he’s upping the ante in a major way.

In December, Speed announced plans to stream in several regions of the world, such as Africa, South America, the Middle East, and another trip through Europe.

However, there’s one last destination he wants to check off his list… and it’s in one of the most remote spots on Earth.

IShowSpeed wants to end world tour streams in Antarctica

As told in a broadcast on December 17, 2024, Speed hopes to broadcast from Antarctica as his “last” stop on his global world tour.

“Chat, Antarctica will be like, the last,” he said. “The Antarctica stream will be last, y’all. It will be towards [the] last, y’all.”

Speed made this revelation while watching YouTube star MrBeast’s interview with comedian Theo Von, where he discussed his viral video filmed in Antarctica back in 2022.

“You’re in the middle of nowhere,” MrBeast said. “I mean, literally, the furthest from human civilization on the planet.”

Given its remote location, it is unclear how Speed plans to live stream from Antarctica — but it would certainly make for an extremely viral end to his ongoing global journeys.

YouTube: IShowSpeed IShowSpeed’s viral trips across the globe have earned him recognition from the likes of A-List actor Simu Liu.

It’s not even his most extreme idea, by far, with the streamer also revealing that he wants to join fellow internet star Kai Cenat and stream from outer space by teaming up with SpaceX and Tesla’s Elon Musk.

It’s a bold challenge for Speed’s streams, which have already proven massively successful following his viral trips across Southeast Asia, Europe and even Australia, earning him attention from the likes of Marvel’s Simu Liu and drawing crowds of hundreds of fans wherever he goes.