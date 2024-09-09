IShowSpeed reveals bout against “famous” fighter after getting dropped by Muay Thai pro

Streaming star IShowSpeed is showing off his combat sports skills during his trip through Southeast Asia, facing off with a pro Muay Thai fighter in the ring — but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

IShowSpeed is currently on a tour of Southeast Asia following the massive success of his viral trip to Europe in summer 2024.

Already, there’s been some explosive moments in his broadcast; from nearly falling off an elephant to getting into a car crash, Speed’s trips abroad are the furthest thing from dull.

However, the party’s only just getting started, as the streamer teased even wilder things to come during his excursion in Thailand on September 9.

YOUTUBE: ISHOWSPEED

While Thailand has many things to offer curious tourists, the country is well known for its national combat sport — Muay Thai. It wasn’t long before Speed found himself inside a Muay Thai gym, where he geared up to spar against a pro fighter.

While it’s clear that the influencer has the basics down, he was no match for his opponent, who dropped him to the canvas a few times during their bout.

Although Speed put up a good fight and boasted about his skills, it was clear who the real winner was… but there’s more to come.

As he took off his shin guards, a sweaty Speed smiled and revealed that he has plans to spar with “one of the most famous fighters of all time.”

“I went hand-to-hand with a professional,” he said. “Come on now, chat. This sh*t too easy. …chat, you know a real fighter who I’m about to fight in the next upcoming days?”

“This week. I’m not gonna say too much, though.”

(Topic begins at 14:14)

At the time of writing, it’s unclear who Speed plans to spar with — but given Thailand’s wealth of experienced Muay Thai fighters, it’s anyone’s guess as to who he’s got lined up for his next broadcast.

This isn’t Speed’s first foray into combat sports, by far. In fact, the streamer managed to tap out fellow broadcaster Adin Ross during an impromptu grappling match refereed by none other than UFC president Dana White.

Given his athleticism, it’s not surprising to see Speed hold his own in the ring… but fans will just have to wait and see if he holds up against his next opponent.