IShowSpeed reveals all the countries he’s touring in 2025 for his biggest project yet

Streaming icon IShowSpeed is preparing for another series of tours across the globe in 2025, following his viral trips across Southeast Asia, Europe, and Australia in 2024.

IShowSpeed is one of the top streamers on the net thanks to his bombastic personality, over-the-top reactions, absurd feats of athleticism, and getting mobbed by fans abroad.

In 2024, Speed upped the ante of his broadcasts considerably, taking his streams around the world with trips through Europe, Southeast Asia, and Australia, drawing crowds of hundreds of excited fans everywhere he went.

Speed’s efforts even saw him congratulated by the likes of Marvel star Simu Liu and won him the 2024 Streamer of the Year Award — but he’s got even bigger plans for 2025.

Instagram: ishowspeed IShowSpeed had a slew of big moments throughout 2024 – and he wants to do even bigger things in 2025.

IShowSpeed to tour multiple countries in 2025

As confirmed by Speed’s assistant on X, the streamer is set to tour across several regions ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to his assistant, Speed will visit “Africa, Europe, Middle East, South America, [and the] rest of Asia” in the coming year.

This news follows Speed’s hugely successful streams abroad throughout 2024, which saw him hit major viewership milestones and draw throngs of fans anytime he set foot in public.

Although some of these fan encounters were negative, he’s since turned them into a key part of his broadcasts — and these interactions with his international viewers almost always go viral.

In fact, Speed revealed that he’d be touring Africa during a broadcast in November, saying it was “coming soon.”

“We are going to probably be in Africa for like a month,” he explained. “A full month. Because Africa is so big, we have to travel. It’s going to be a lot. I can’t wait for that though. We can’t wait for that. Africa is going to be lit.”

Speed has previously teased the idea of a Middle East trip, as well. It looks like 2025 will be a massive year for the streamer, who will be spending quite a bit of time outside the United States… and perhaps even in outer space, if he ends up getting in touch with Elon Musk.

