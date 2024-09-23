IShowSpeed receives marriage proposal from fan during Cambodia stream

YouTube star IShowSpeed received a proposal from a random fan during his second visit to Cambodia as part of his Southeast Asia tour.

After completing the Gumball 3000 rally and being unable to stream in Singapore, IShowSpeed chose to continue his viral Southeast Asia Tour by returning to Cambodia for part two.

During his IRL stream, the YouTuber interacted with a lot of fans and locals, including a masked guy who barked at him and 14-year-olds riding motorbikes on busy roads, much to his surprise. However, one moment truly stood out.

As he walked down the street surrounded by a crowd, a fan approached him holding a poster featuring an edited image of Speed as a woman, with the text “WILL U MARRY ME?”

“Will you marry me? Here, take it,” the fan said as he tried to hand him a ring. “Marry me? What the f**k is wrong with you?” the streamer replied, taking the poster to look at it before dropping it.

The fan then knelt down and offered the ring to Speed, who seemingly accepted the proposal by holding out his middle finger. The guy placed the ring on his finger and tried to kiss it, prompting the 19-year-old to pull his finger back and exclaim: “What the f**k?! I need to leave! I’m out of here. Hell no!”

Viewers were in hysterics over the random proposal, with one fan commenting: “Speed went from gamer to groom real quick. Cambodia got some dedicated fans for real!”

“And he stretched his finger out for the ring. It’s official Speed is married,” another said. “Speed really out here collecting fans and marriage proposals worldwide,” a third added.

The fan was later identified as Fa Seng, a Cambodian YouTuber with over 564,000 subscribers. He shared the proposal clip on his Facebook page, which has more than 893,000 followers, captioning it: “Speed has become my husband.”

