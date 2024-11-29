IShowSpeed praised for his reaction to 9-5 being harder than streaming

IShowSpeed has been praised by his viewers after he added his point to the controversial conversation about which job is harder – being a streamer or working a normal 9-5 job/

Since streamers and influencers started to become more popular thanks to social media platforms, a big conversation that has going on in the streaming world is whether or not being a streamer is harder than having a normal 9-5.

Political streamer Hasan said it back in February, while OTK co-founder Asmongold quickly agreed with him. FaZe Clan members Max and Lacy revived the conversation months later, sparking backlash from viewers in the process.

At the start of November, Plaqueboymax reignited the internet-wide conversation about the topic after saying being a streamer was the more difficult job.

Now, one of the top streamers of 2024, IShowSpeed, has entered the chat, as he opened up about his opinion about what type of job is more difficult.

When asked the question about whether or not streaming is harder than having a 9-5 job, Speed said: “When I was 15, I did have a job.

“I worked in the kitchen of a caretaking home and I was, like a server, I would bring them the food and deliver the food. And let me tell you this, no, no, when I worked there it was way harder. It’s just draining, you know.”

“I don’t even get how people even say that,” he said, referring to streamers thinking content creation is more difficult.

Several of Speed’s fans backed him up as the clip was shared on his social media, and some even said they became bigger fans because of Speed’s opinion.

One person wrote: “There you have it people. The biggest streamer in the world agrees that having a 9-5 is harder than streaming. The debate should end now.”

A second person chimed in and said: “The streamers who say a 9-5 is easier are acknowledging the fact that they are essentially bad at their job and/or doing something unsustainable in the long run (grifter streamers).

“In the end a 9-5 is harder cause you do not have any of the freedoms that your streamer job has. It js up to you to change it to better fit your needs. You can’t just “change up” your scheduled 9-5 to fit your needs.”

“Stuff like this makes speed the goat of streaming,” a third person wrote, while another fan said: “I am now a fan.”