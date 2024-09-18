IShowSpeed praised after helping lost fan reunite with sisters in Malaysia

YouTube streamer IShowSpeed has been praised after helping a lost fan who was having a panic attack in Malaysia.

IShowSpeed has been traveling through Southeast Asia throughout September and has already visited six countries. Each of his IRL streams has been chaotic, with the content creator consistently attracting large crowds of fans.

During his stream in Malaysia, Speed came across an anxious fan at a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur, who was struggling to breathe. With trembling hands, she explained that she felt overwhelmed by the crowd while trying to meet him.

Article continues after ad

“I almost died, because I’m really short… Suddenly a bunch of people came in here,” she said. The streamer then asked if she was okay or hurt. “I’m just having a panic attack,” the fan replied, leading Speed to encourage her to calm down, before asking the waiter for some water.

“Yo, she needs some water!” the 19-year-old said. “We need some water for her, she can’t breathe. You okay? Sit down, sit down.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

After sitting down, the distressed girl explained that she had been with her sisters but got separated in the massive crowd of fans.

The streamer and his security guard stayed to comfort her for a while, and suggested she call her sisters to check in. With Speed’s help, she was eventually able to find her siblings.

A clip of the heartfelt moment went viral on Twitter/X, with many viewers praising the YouTube star for assisting the girl. “She was literally shaking bro did y’all see her hands? Nah Speed a real one,” one person wrote.

Article continues after ad

“Speed is actually a great guy for moments like these,” another said. “Speed is so slept on dawg. What other creators do you see that stop everything to help someone?” a third added.

IShowSpeed’s trip to Malaysia follows his visit to Cambodia, where he nearly injured himself doing a backflip to celebrate hitting 30 million subscribers.