IShowSpeed panics as waves of fans swarm bus during Argentina tour

Streaming star IShowSpeed was visibly concerned when a swarm of fans crowded around his vehicle during his tour through Argentina.

IShowSpeed kicked off 2025 with a trip through South America, one of several regions he hopes to visit during the year as part of his ambitious plans.

His travels have already spawned several viral moments, from backflipping on the ‘Hand of God’ in Guatemala to tricking passersby into thinking he was Manchester United star Marcus Rashford.

In typical IShowSpeed fashion, fans are crowding around the streamer at every turn — so much so, that it gave him a little bit of panic during a drive in Argentina.

IShowSpeed

Excited fans swarm IShowSpeed’s tour bus in Argentina

On January 21, Speed made his way to Argentina, and it wasn’t long before his viewers honed in on his location.

In fact, a massive crowd of fans surrounded the van he was being driven in, banging their hands on the windows in excitement at seeing the famous broadcaster in the flesh.

However, IShowSpeed seemed almost perturbed by their enthusiasm and urged them against hitting the van’s windows.

“These Argentinians are crazy, bro!” he exclaimed. “Oh my god! Chill out, y’all. Oh my goodness. Hey, stop! What the f*ck? Hey, chill out! Goddamn.”

Speed’s driver quickly made an escape from the throng, leaving Speed stunned — but this is far from the first time such an incident has happened to him during his trips abroad.

Speed has been chased by fans numerous times while visiting different countries. He fled a crowd of excited viewers in Amsterdam in summer 2024 by hopping into a stranger’s boat, and even vowed never to return to Norway after a huge throng of fans swarmed him in Oslo.

However, these chaotic moments have paled in comparison to the other interactions he’s had with fans abroad, such as the time he got “chills” when hundreds of viewers chanted his name in the Philippines.

