IShowSpeed panics after being tricked into thinking he’s eating cat meat in the Philippines

IShowSpeed panicked and spat out his food after fans tricked him into thinking he was eating cat meat while in the Philippines.

Streaming star IShowSpeed is currently touring Southeast Asia, and his trip to his second destination is already packed with hilarious and chaotic moments.

During his visit to the Philippines, Speed stopped by a shop that sells a variety of foods and snacks. He decided to try the popular siopao, a Filipino steamed bun with various fillings.

However, after taking his first bite, a crowd of fans that were gathered around him suddenly started meowing loudly. “What do you mean ‘meow meow’?” the YouTuber asked repeatedly in confusion, before someone jokingly told him he was eating a cat.

“What?!” Speed exclaimed, looking horrified as he set down the siopao and spat out the food. “What the f**k are y’all talking about? Nah bro, hell nah,” the streamer said, paying for the snack. Despite a worker and a local telling him the fans were just messing with him, he quickly left the shop.

According to viewers from the Philippines, there’s an urban legend about the siopao, alleging that cat meat is used in the production of the snack, but this is false. In reality, siopao is typically made with pork, which is the most likely ingredient Speed was chewing on.

“It’s a classic Filipino prank. We will say that siopao is filled with cat meat for the lols,” one fan commented. “The Filipino collective to trick a foreigner into thinking siopao has cat meat in it,” another wrote.

“It’s a Filipino baptism, I guess. The 1st time I ate siopao, my parents also joked that it was cat meat and I didn’t eat it again for years!” a third shared.

Speed’s visit to the Philippines comes after his viral trip to Thailand, where he crashed a Tuk Tuk, fell off an elephant, and taunted tigers.