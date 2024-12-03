IShowSpeed outraged after Noah Lyles says he’s “moving on” from racing him

IShowSpeed was left visibly angry after watching Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles say he’s uninterested in a rematch after their viral footrace in November 2024.

On November 6, 2024, YouTube star IShowSpeed faced off with Lyles in a $100K footrace, orchestrated by none other than internet celebrity MrBeast.

Although Speed managed to keep pace and show off his track skills, Lyles won in a convincing fashion… but despite all the publicity that their match generated, the athlete isn’t interested in running it back.

“I’m moving on to bigger and better things. Let’s find somebody faster,” Lyles said in an interview.

IShowSpeed furious at Noah Lyle’s “insane” disinterest in rematch

The video quickly circulated on social media, and it wasn’t long before Speed reacted to Lyles’ comments during a stream on December 3 in an expletive-laden tirade, clearly annoyed at the runner’s reaction.

“Shut the f*ck up. Stop it! That’s how you know he’s scared. I’m sick of this ***! …Chat, why is he scared?” Speed shouted.

“Who you gonna race, Noah? Who you gonna race that’s faster than me? Oh my god, this is actually insane, chat. I’m sorry, but it’s actually insane.”

(Topic begins at 2:22:21)

While it’s unclear if Speed and Lyle will end up having a rematch, he’s just the latest influencer to test his mettle against a professional athlete. YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has also faced off against a number of former pro boxers and Olympic fighters, most recently taking on Mike Tyson in Netflix’s first-ever live streamed combat sports event.

Speed, for his part, has proven that he’s no slouch when it comes to feats of physical prowess. The streamer managed to tap out fellow broadcaster Adin Ross in a grappling match refereed by UFC president Dana White, and even outdid an Australian football player in a $10K footrace.

Of course, he isn’t infallible, having been downed by the likes of Manny Pacquiao and even Dan Hooker — but it’s clear that he’s hungry to prove his strength despite his losses.

