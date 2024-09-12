IShowSpeed loses it after trying Jollibee fried chicken in the Philippines

YouTube superstar IShowSpeed couldn’t contain his excitement after trying Jollibee fried chicken in the Philippines and instantly compared it to KFC.

IShowSpeed has taken his streams global with a wild Southeast Asia tour. First, the YouTuber took over Thailand, where he crashed a Tuk Tuk, fell off an elephant, and even barked at tigers.

Next, he visited the Philippines and ended up getting knocked down when he took on boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in a sparring session.

During his trip to the country, he tried Filipino chicken chain Jollibee after numerous people told him it was better than KFC.

After taking a bite, Speed’s eyes magically lit up and he began screaming about how good it tasted.

“What the f**k? Why’s this sh*t so good?!” he exclaimed as he approached droves of excited fans outside who cheered him on.

Speed then jumped up onto the counter and began to question the store’s staff about why the chicken was so yummy.

“Goddamn, who seasoned this? Why’s it so well-seasoned?” he asked.

Although the streamer was highly impressed by Jollibee, he was hesitant to put it above KFC for one big reason.

According to Speed, while Jollibee is “better than some KFCs,” there are some Kentucky Fried Chicken locations that offer better chicken.

“It depends on which store you go to,” he explained. “If I go to a KFC in Thailand, it’s good as f**k.”

This is hardly the first time Speed caused a ruckus inside a chicken restaurant. Earlier in 2024, the YouTuber went viral when he performed the Family Guy theme song in a KFC with a Peter Griffin impersonator. He capped off the musical number by performing one of his signature backflips.

As Speed continues his tour of Southeast Asia, there’s no telling what other foods are going to surprise him. Earlier in his voyage, the streamer began panicking after locals tricked him into thinking a siopao was made with cat meat.

