IShowSpeed loses his mind as MrBeast gets him even closer to Ronaldo stream

Streaming star IShowSpeed lost his mind after Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson got him one step closer to his dream of a stream with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Over the last few years, IShowSpeed has made his admiration of Cristiano Ronaldo pretty clear. He’s followed the Portuguese footballing legend across the globe, watching him play, and even managing to meet him for a brief moment at one point too.

His dream, as he’s said, is to get the 39-year-old on stream with him. That has taken a step forward now that MrBeast – someone who Speed regularly collaborates with – managed to meet Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia for a few videos.

Article continues after ad

The YouTube star has not only urged Ronaldo to collaborate with Speed, but he’s continuing to act as a middleman in making it happen.

MrBeast gives IShowSpeed group chat with Cristiano Ronaldo

Donaldson appeared on Speed’s December 3 stream, asking if the streaming star wanted his hero’s phone number. “I can put you in a group chat with him if you want. As long as you don’t say anything weird,” MrBeast said.

Article continues after ad

The streamer attempted to play it cool, urging the YouTuber to “do it” before completely losing his mind when MrBeast dropped off their call.

Article continues after ad

“What?! What?! Oh my God, oh shit. I tried to act cool but I can’t,” Speed after flopping about on his chair for a moment.

“I’m about to get in a group chat with Ronaldo. That’s lightwork chat, lightwork. That’s easy. Let’s f*cking go!”

Not only has he got a Ronaldo-themed car, but Speed has even turned his streaming setup into a shrine to the Al Nassr star. He’s collected plenty of rare memorabilia too, including some expensive sneakers.

Article continues after ad

Whether or not he’ll actually get Ronaldo in there, though, remains to be seen.

Though, as we’ve seen over the last year, it isn’t beyond Speed to travel to wherever his hero is to make it happen.