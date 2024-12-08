IShowSpeed & Kai Cenat sweep the 2024 Streamer Awards with three victories each

IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat proved that they took over the streaming world in 2024, each taking home three awards at the 2024 Streamer Awards.

IShowSpeed has cemented his status as one of the streaming GOATS thanks to his hugely successful broadcasts throughout 2024.

From pulling off insane feats of athleticism like jumping over oncoming sports cars to traveling across the globe and being followed by swarms of fans, Speed is constantly upping the ante — and his hard work was well rewarded.

On December 7, Speed took home the Streamer of the Year Award, just one of three victories he earned that evening. Speed also won Best International Streamer and the Get Off Your A** Award, which recognized the best IRL streamers.

IShowSpeed wins 2024 Streamer of the Year

In contrast to his usual over-the-top energy, Speed was abnormally subdued… but he, of course, celebrated his big win at the end of the night with a backflip, hearkening back to his viral attempt at breaking the world record for most backflips in 24 hours.

“This award means a lot to me,” Speed said in his victory speech. “I really fell in love with this game of streaming. Streaming really allowed me to express myself in so many ways and show who I am.

“The passion I have for streaming and the love that I have for streaming… I’m not gon’ stop. This award? There’s more to come.”

Both Speed and fellow streamer Kai Cenat ended up winning big, with Kai winning Best Streamed Collab, Best Just Chatting Streamer, and Best Marathon Stream, being the only other streamer to take home three awards.

2024 was a huge year for both broadcasters, who consistently created viral moments thanks to livestreamed events like Mafiathon 2 and Speed’s constant travels around the globe (and, of course, his viral race against Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles, among other feats).

Speed has promised even more to come next year. With both streamers having pushed broadcasting to limits never before seen, it’s unclear how they’ll manage to outdo themselves, leaving fans all the more excited for the future.

