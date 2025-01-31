IShowSpeed & Kai Cenat team up against each other in Super Bowl flag football game

IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat are going up against each other during the NFL’s flag football game ahead of Super Bowl LIX.

Super Bowl LIX takes place on February 9, 2025, and the NFL has already begun revealing the pre-game festivities for fans to enjoy.

This involves several events leading up to that date, including a flag football game that will be streamed on the NFL YouTube channel.

On Friday, January 31, the NFL revealed that the 2025 flag football game will feature YouTube sensation IShowSpeed alongside Twitch star Kai Cenat.

In a video posted to X, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell picks up his phone to call IShowSpeed while preparing for the Super Bowl festivities.

“Speed, I was just watching your stream and it had me thinking… we’re throwing a flag football game down in New Orleans and it’s going to be streamed on YouTube. We’re looking for two of the best to be part of this game,” he said.

Speed responded: “And I can challenge whoever I want? Bet. I challenge Kai Cenat.”

Fans flocked to the comments to share their thoughts, with many excited to see their favorite streamers take part in something NFL-related.

“This is so cool to see, Speed grew up literally 10 minutes from me and now he’s doing this. Just gives you motivation,” one user said.

Another said: “These two are everywhere. good for them.”

“Kai and Speed really got the best team working behind the scenes they really be doing everything,” commented a third.

The NFL Flag Football game featuring Team Speed and Team Kai will take place on February 8, 2025, at 9 pm ET. It will be streamed on the NFL’s YouTube page.

This isn’t the first time Kai Cenat has taken part in an NFL-organized flag football game, either. Back in April 2023, AMP and RDCWorld went up against each other during the NFL draft in a matchup that was also streamed on YouTube.