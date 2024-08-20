IShowSpeed & Kai Cenat baffle Ice Spice with off-the-wall prank call

Kai Cenat gave IShowSpeed a chance to speak with rapper Ice Spice, but instead of having a regular conversation, the streamer decided to troll her in an off-the-wall prank call.

IShowSpeed is taking over the internet thanks to his hardcore Minecraft run alongside fellow influencer Kai Cenat. The two have endured multiple restarts, resulting in hilarious moments like the two hiring a therapist to help them work through their frustration with the game.

However, another viral incident from their stream might take the cake of wild moments that have taken place during their Minecraft mission… and it involves famous American rapper Ice Spice.

Article continues after ad

On August 20, Kai Cenat handed his phone over to IShowSpeed as he called up Spice for a quick chat. Of course, in true Speed fashion, this wasn’t even close to a normal phone call.

Twitch: Kai Cenat Ice Spice has featured in a few of Kai Cenat’s Twitch streams.

Instead, Speed decided to prank Ice Spice by using a Kermit the Frog voice, saying that he simply wanted to ask her a question after finding her name in Kai’s contact list.

Article continues after ad

“I’m not like a weird fan,” Speed said. “I’m not a weird person, but I just have a question for you, Miss Ice.”

Article continues after ad

Ice Spice seemed completely confused by the ordeal and immediately sensed something was off, saying, “Kai, stop it.”

Speed claimed he was actually Harry Maguire and just wanted “one chance” with the rapper — but Kai Cenat quickly diffused the discussion, pretending to walk in the room and confront whoever had ‘stolen’ his phone in a comedic end to their prank.

The moment is going viral across social media, with many viewers clowning Speed for seemingly “fumbling” his chance to ask Ice Spice out on a date.

Article continues after ad

“Bro had one chance and fumbled,” one user wrote on Twitter/X.

“He had a chance with Ice Spice and decided to talk like Patrick Mahomes,” another joked.

“Speed is so unserious, this sh*t is hilarious,” another commented.

Article continues after ad

This is just the latest segment from Speed and Kai’s Minecraft stream to take over the net after Speed celebrated reaching 28 million subscribers during the broadcast by body slamming Kai to the ground — a moment that was made even funnier since Speed lost his voice from yelling so much.