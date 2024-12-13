IShowSpeed joins Kai Cenat in asking for Elon Musk’s help to stream from space

YouTube star IShowSpeed is trying to get in touch with Elon Musk with goals to be the first streamer to broadcast from space.

IShowSpeed is one of the top streamers on the net, taking home the 2024 Streamer Award for Streamer of the Year against competition like Kai Cenat.

He’s become a household name thanks to his viral tours across the globe and over-the-top stunts like jumping over oncoming supercars — but he wants to go even bigger.

IShowSpeed promises big streaming projects for 2025

As told in a December 2024 interview with Jon Youshaei, Speed wants to link up with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to become the first streamer to go live from space.

“One day I wanna do a stream in space,” he said. “…I have so much ideas that could really go crazy when I get in contact with Elon Musk, because I wanna do streams on a plane. Elon Musk has that right now, he has that Starlink that you can put on a plane and stuff.

“I want to take it higher. First off, I want to do a stream in every country. I have a lot of stuff coming up in 2025.”

(Topic begins at 35:59)

Interestingly, Speed isn’t the first major streamer to announce this goal. In November, Kai directly called on Elon Musk in a tweet to help him “be the first streamer to stream and say ‘YO CHAT’ from space.”

“I believe you are the only person who can help me achieve this goal,” he wrote. “Let’s make history.”

If there are any two streamers who could pull this daunting task off, it’s certainly Speed and Kai. The broadcasters took over the streaming world throughout 2024, garnering attention from major celebrities like Marvel star Simu Liu and even John Cena.

After doing so much in 2024, the sky’s literally the limit for this deadly duo — but they want to go beyond and reach the stars.