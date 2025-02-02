IShowSpeed injured after getting thrown out of WWE Royal Rumble ring

IShowSpeed stepped into the ring for the WWE Royal Rumble to duke it out with the best wrestlers in the game, but he was visibly injured after being speared, thrown out of the ring, and then tossed over the casters’ desk.

Speed has had his fair share of livestream antics during his rise to the top of YouTube streaming, with him travelling all around the world and experiencing a ton of different cultures and locations.

Article continues after ad

However, stepping into the ring for the WWE Royal Rumble was insane, even for him. He was watching the action from the sidelines before someone ushered him into the ring, sending him out to compete.

And, while this was likely a scripted part of the show, Speed getting injured probably wasn’t.

IShowSpeed ends stream after WWE injury

It started with Speed being given an intro worthy of a real WWE wrestler, complete with LED lights brightly displaying his name as he walked out.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, his time in the ring would be short-lived.

After stepping into the ring and doing a backflip, he was immediately speared by wrestler Bron Breakker before being thrown out of the ring and then right over the desk where the casters were sitting.

He clearly wasn’t meant to last long in the ring, with him having a slot cleared for a quick cameo to put him in the WWE spotlight.

However, his injury wasn’t staged. IShowSpeed was hauled into a golf cart and rushed off the stadium floor, with him having scraped a huge chunk of skin off of his leg.

Article continues after ad

Logan Paul followed up with Speed backstage to make sure he was ok, breaking the act for a moment to check in on him.

And, though IShowSpeed doesn’t appear to have been severely injured, his extremely short WWE stint left a mark.

A later image would show that he’s hurting in more ways than one. While some of it may be an act, there’s no doubt Speed was genuinely injured as a result of getting tossed around.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, it was worth it for the streamer. At the time of writing, the stream from his perspective of the WWE Royal Rumble already has over a million views, and it’d be no surprise to see it hit 8-digit view counts in the hours following the event’s conclusion.