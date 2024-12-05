IShowSpeed hits back at Tyreek Hill’s $100K race challenge with even bigger wager

YouTube star IShowSpeed has responded after NFL wide receiver Tyreek Hill offered to race the streamer for $100K, barring one specific condition.

On November 30, Hill went live on Twitch to play some Fortnite when he brought up Speed’s viral $100K footrace against Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles, saying that he should be given the “same chance” to compete with the streamer.

He challenged Speed to a race for the same amount of money — but only if the YouTuber donates to his charity, the Tyreek Hill Family Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps at-risk youth through health and wellness programs.

Article continues after ad

IShowSpeed wants to race Tyreek Hill in $100K charity wager

After this news spread on social media, Speed offered his rebuttal, saying he’s more than willing to step up to Hill’s challenge and donate to his charity. However, he claims that Hill has been ducking him, saying he pulled up to one of his practices and was rebuffed.

“Tyreek Hill, you’re about 20-30 minutes away [from me]. I’m tired of hearing your sh*t. I pulled up to your practice last time. You didn’t wanna race me ’cause you were scared.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“This is what we gon’ do. Let’s play by your rules. Let’s do $100K race, 40-yard sprint, whenever. Let’s stop the bullsh*t. You are 20 minutes away, and I will donate to your foundation or charity. Let’s race $100K for charity, in fact.

“So if I win, you donate to whatever charity that I want to, or you give it to one of my supporters. Tyreek Hill, all you do is talk, bro. That’s all you do.”

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, Hill has not responded to Speed’s rebuttal, leaving fans anxious to see if these two will eventually face off on the track.

Hill is just the latest athlete to feature in Speed’s streams, following his broadcast with Lyles, renowned boxer Manny Pacquiao, and even Olympic gymnast Frederick ‘Flips’ Richard.