IShowSpeed gets unexpected message from Ronaldo on his birthday

IShowSpeed has recieved a shoutout from his idol, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, but you may have missed the comment.

Darren ‘IShowSpeed’ Watkins Jr is by far the most popular YouTube streamer on the platform, and his content continues to prove it.

His subscriber count continues to skyrocket, and back in September 2024, Speed became the most-watched English-speaking streamer ever after his trip to Indonesia led to him reaching 1,000,000 live viewers on his broadcast.

This popularity can be seen in his Instagram posts as well, with his January 22 birthday post gaining over 6.2M likes and a comment from his idol Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo shouts out Speed on his birthday

“Happy Birthday to me, I’m 20 now,” IShowSpeed said on the Instagram post. Within minutes, fans flocked to the comments to share their support for the YouTuber.

“Happy birthdayyy SIIUUUUU,” one user said.

Another commented: “Happy birthday big speed!”

Speed even received a comment from his idol, football star Cristiano Ronaldo. He said: “Happy Birthday, Speed! Hope your day was great. Stay wild and fast!”

News of the comment spread like wildfire, and fans flocked to the post in an attempt to find Ronaldo’s shoutout to the YouTube star. Those accessing the post through Instagram’s app will find it pinned on the post, but anyone using a computer likely won’t be able to find it.

“Who came to see Ronaldo’s comment?” one user asked.

Another said: “F**king hell, I literally came for Ronaldo’s comment.”

“Who came after cr7 comment?” commented a third.

IShowSpeed has made it clear that one of his biggest goals on YouTube is to collaborate with Ronaldo for a video, something that he’s pushed harder since the footballer joined the platform back in 2024.

In November, Speed was left stunned after MrBeast told Ronaldo that he should collab with the YouTuber – but nothing has come to light as of writing.