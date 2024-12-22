IShowSpeed gets Saudi offer to do “something crazy” that’s bigger than MrBeast

A video has surfaced that displayed IShowSpeed getting an offer from Turki Al-Sheikh, a prominent Saudi government official, to do a project that rivals or even surpasses the scale of MrBeast’s productions.

Considering that MrBeast has the biggest show on Amazon right now, on top of being the most subscribed YouTuber, one-upping the internet tycoon is a tall order.

However, Turki Al-Shiekh has contributed heavily to Riyadh’s entertainment boom, playing a large part in organizing events like the Esports World Cup, Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk, and more.

Now he’s knocking at Speed’s door.

“We need to do something crazy next Riyadh season,” Al-Sheikh proposed. “More than MrBeast.”

IShowSpeed gets offer for next Riyadh season

With IShowSpeed being one of the biggest YouTubers in the world, it’s no surprise he’s getting attention. He may not have over 300 million subs like MrBeast, but 33 million is nothing to scoff at.

Speed is so popular that his mere presence shut down entire streets during his world tour in 2024, with fans flocking to him over the course of his travels.

It is, however, worth noting that the YouTuber hasn’t said yes to anything at this time. The door is open for him to submit a proposal for whatever he’d like to do, but there’s no guarantee he’ll actually go through with it.

Knowing his affinity for football and love for Ronaldo, it’s safe to bet on a sporting event if he decides to take up Al-Shiekh on his offer.

As for reasons why he may decline, Saudi Arabia has been the subject of human rights concerns, with their efforts in making a city like Riyadh an entertainment capital being labeled as sportswashing.

The Saudi Arabian government has bought a majority stake in several of the biggest sporting clubs and circuits in the world. They put a huge focus on esports in 2024, and Turki Al-Shiekh’s offer to Speed could see them heading to the influencer sphere in 2025.