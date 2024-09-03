IShowSpeed gets “roasted” on stream by $100,000 robot dog

IShowSpeed found himself in a hot situation after getting set on fire by his new robot dog, which is worth $100,000.

The popular YouTuber first bought a mechanical doggo earlier in 2024 while visiting Germany in March, with the high-tech pooch costing a significant amount of money – $50,000.

However, Speed had since decided it was time for an upgrade, purchasing a new robot dog for double the price and showing it off during a stream on September 8.

“It can be dangerous,” IShowSpeed warned viewers, revealing the robot still in its box. He claimed the dog would have to be trialed “outdoors” and in a “controlled environment.”

Article continues after ad

Speed then showed off his new toy, boasting that he was one of the first Americans to receive the Chinese fire-shooting robot dog.

With “firefighters on standby” in case things went wrong, Speed decided to test out the robot outside by his pool, donning fire-resistant clothing to ensure he was “well prepared”.

Article continues after ad

After some initial struggles to get the robot to respond and concern Speed might have gotten “scammed”, the dog finally began to move and listen to commands.

Article continues after ad

However, things took a turn when IShowSpeed commanded the robot “bark”, demonstrating his expectations of the pooch. But instead, the robot dog shot out flames.

The hem of Speed’s fire-resistant pants momentarily caught on fire and he instinctively jumped into the pool.

“Goddammit,” Speed shouted, the dog shooting another flame and turning to face him in the pool. He quickly moved out of the way as it fired again, and this time the flames came close to the YouTuber’s face.

Article continues after ad

As he exited the pool from a different side, Speed demanded to “kill that sh**”, the dog turned off before it could chase him down.

“We not doing that no more,” he insisted, telling viewers he would no longer stand directly in front of the device and felt at least five feet distance were required to ensure safety.