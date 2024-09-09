IShowSpeed gets into car crash in first minutes of massive Asia streams

IShowSpeed’s first stream in his big Asia tour didn’t get off to a hot start as the YouTuber ended up crashing a Tuk Tuk just moments into things.

Over the past few years, IShowSpeed has become one of the biggest streamers on the planet. The young YouTube star has done everything from playing FIFA in his bedroom to linking up with hero Cristiano Ronaldo, streaming at the World Cup, and releasing his own music.

He has been taking his streams on tour a bit more frequently recently as well. That did land him in hospital for an extended period when he traveled across Japan, and he’s also had trouble as fans damage cars that he rents.

His next big set of streams are coming as part of a tour across Asia. Speed is taking part in the Gumball 3000 rally, which is going from Saigon to Singapore. He won’t be completing the whole rally, however, and is splitting off to do his own thing.

However, his first stream in Thailand got off to a rocky start as, just a few minutes in, he lost control of a Tuk Tuk and slammed into the wall of a temple.

The streamer tried his best to slow the vehicle down, asking for help in stopping it. However, he was unable to and ended up with a crash.

Timestamp of 15:20

Speed feared that he’d hurt his head and quickly checked, but there was nothing immediately wrong.

Yet, when he checked again a bit later, there was clear bruising. That was also in a similar area to where his eye injury had been.

As for damage to the taxi, the YouTuber was told he’d have to wait until the TukTuk’s driver spoke to his boss and found out more.

It didn’t seem to hurt his confidence in doing anything, though. Speed ended up back in a rickshaw almost an hour later. That time, thankfully, he wasn’t allowed to take the wheel.

