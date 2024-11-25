IShowSpeed gets dropped by UFC star Dan Hooker as streamer gets into cage

Sparring UFC star Dan Hooker didn’t quite go to plan for IShowSpeed as the Hangman dropped the streamer multiple times during his time in the cage.

Travelling the globe has become a huge part of Speed’s streaming routine throughout 2024. After visits to Europe and Southeast Asia, the YouTube streamer now finds himself venturing across Oceania.

More specifically, after a few days in Australia, challenging some local athletes along the way, Speed is now in New Zealand and doing much the same. Heading to City Kickboxing, the most successful mixed martial arts gym on the island, the social media celeb quickly ended up face-down in the cage.

Superstars like former UFC champ Israel Adesanya and interim title challenger Kai Kara-France have all made a splash on the global scene while training out of CKB. Though among the most elite out of the gym is the Hangman, Dan Hooker. That’s who Speed was staring down when the cage door locked behind him.

Rocking up to the facility in the early afternoon on November 25, Speed greeted a few up-and-coming athletes, trainers, and of course, the Hangman too. In typical Speed fashion, he quickly claimed “Nobody in here can beat me at boxing.”

Speed’s tune quickly changed, however, when push came to shove and he was on the receiving end of a few light punches and an early takedown from an amateur in the gym. “They’re trying to scare me,” he said after changing the rules a few times to best suit his skills.

Up next was Hangman, the 10-year UFC veteran with 24 wins to his name, “No kicking,” Speed immediately stressed. “I know how this sport goes. I don’t want nothing broken. Let’s do boxing.”

Hanging in there for a few minutes, Speed mostly bounced around the edges of the octagon, doing his best to keep at a distance. Though a few too many moments of hesitation cost him, as Hooker unloaded to drop the streamer on multiple occasions.

“Welcome to my world, brother,” Hangman said with a laugh. When Speed complained about a weight difference, Hangman was quick to remind him “I’m lighter than you,” given the streamer weighed in upon entering the gym.

“He got me good,” Speed said shortly after leaving the cage, holding onto his ribs. “You a good a** fighter, I could tell you were going easy on me.”

Hangman returned the compliment on social media moments later. “Balls of steel, this man,” he said in an Instagram post.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Speed has been boxing on camera. But given the level of competition he faced in New Zealand, it’s safe to say a UFC run isn’t in the cards anytime soon. Though he may have a future in the influencer boxing realm.