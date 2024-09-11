IShowSpeed gets “chills” as mob of fans chant his name in Philippines

IShowSpeed found himself mobbed by fans once again during his trip to the Philippines as part of his viral tour through Southeast Asia.

IShowSpeed is one of the most popular streamers on the net, and it seems like his fame only grows day by day as he continues to up the ante with every broadcast.

At the time of writing, he’s making his way through Southeast Asia, streaming a wide variety of activities in the region like riding elephants, facing off with Muay Thai fighters, and even getting up close and personal with tigers.

Article continues after ad

YouTube: Live Speedy IShowSpeed is getting up to all kinds of hijinks in Southeast Asia.

His trip has proven massively successful for him, and he even broke his own viewership record while live in Thailand — and local fans are making sure to show their appreciation.

Speed hopped from Thailand to the Philippines, where viewers were already waiting for him to arrive. A clip from his stream shows the influencer looking out onto the street where a crowd of eager fans excitedly chanted his name.

Article continues after ad

“Oh my god, I’m getting chills right now,” the streamer admitted as he smiled at the throng outside. “Holy f*ck, Philippines.”

Article continues after ad

Photos and videos taken outside the venue show a huge amount of viewers gathered outside the building, blocking the sidewalk and even spilling out into the road.

This is far from the first time Speed has been in such a situation. During his trip to Europe in summer 2024, the streamer was forced to flee from large mobs of fans on several occasions, even hopping into a stranger’s boat after viewers chased him down in Amsterdam.

Article continues after ad

In Norway, Speed had to be carried outside of a souvenir shop into a chaotic crowd of fans after injuring his foot. Viewers even jumped on top of his car, and one tried to get into the vehicle with him.

After the incident, Speed vowed “never” to return to the country… but decided to give it a second chance later on.

Article continues after ad

For now, it looks like things are a bit more positive for the streamer in the Philippines, but some fans are expressing concern for Speed due to the hijinks he’s been getting into on his broadcasts.

Article continues after ad

For instance, Speed got into a car accident on his first day in Thailand, and even got his crotch set on fire after playing with a fire poi on the beach.