IShowSpeed gets approved to stream One Piece & it could be his longest marathon yet

IShowSpeed claims he spoke with a producer on One Piece, his favorite anime, and that he now has permission to stream the show in its entirety without getting his stream taken down.

It’s a rare privilege given to few streamers. Often, creators are only allowed to stream TV series like that as a part of special campaigns. But Speed claims that he’s on the whitelist and can watch the show without worry.

Considering that One Piece is the best-selling manga of all time and one of the most popular franchises in history, this is a huge deal. IShowSpeed claims he’s the first creator to ever be given an opportunity like this.

That said, One Piece is long. Very, very, very long. Is him watching every episode of the series even feasible? How long would it take?

IShowSpeed gets permission to stream One Piece

It’s worth noting that IShowSpeed doesn’t know what he’s going to do with his rights to re-stream the show just yet. However, there’s always the off-chance that he’d turn it into a stream marathon like he’s done with several other stream events in the past.

While it’s safe to assume that he’ll want to stream the show’s new episodes when they come out, One Piece is currently on hiatus. It won’t be getting any new episodes for a long while.

Fortunately, the show has no shortage of backlog episodes for him to get through. At the time of writing, One Piece has 1122 episodes if we’re not including the movies, TV specials, and OVAs. Episodes vary in length from 22 to 24 minutes over the series’ runtime, so let’s average it out to 23 minutes.

Just to get through the base series of episodes, it’d take over 448 hours to watch every episode. That’d take almost 19 days of consecutive streaming and would no doubt be his longest stream. And, if he actually wanted to watch every episode and get some sleep in? He could be looking at over a month of One Piece to stream it all.

So, if Speed were to choose this as his next stream marathon, it’d absolutely be his longest yet. He just streamed Fortnite for days on end to try and win a game of OG with Kai Cenat, and it could have gone better. But they got through the stream and got their W nonetheless.