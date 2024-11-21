IShowSpeed furious as fans trolls him with Messi prank on Australia tour

IShowSpeed was trolled by fans on his first day in Australia as one of them hired a mobile billboard to project an interesting photo of him with Lionel Messi.

Over the past few months, IShowSpeed has been venturing across the world with some massive IRL – in-real life – tours. He’s visited Europe, South East Asia, and he’s now traveling around Australia and New Zealand.

These trips do, at times, get out of hand. Despite having personal security wherever he goes, the YouTube streamer has needed the help of the police to get him out of stores and buildings. Fans have also left him thousands of dollars out of pocket by damaging the cars he travels in.

Article continues after ad

However, his trip to Australia has gotten off to a bit of a different start. Sure, fans will typically stream snipe or try to troll Speed, but not on the levels of his Aussie fans.

Article continues after ad

In his first stream, Speed had to watch as a mobile billboard drove around in front of him, displaying photos of him kissing Lionel Messi and proclaiming him to be better than Cristiano Ronaldo.

“What the hell is this? What is this shit?” Speed asked after seeing the photos. “Bro, what is this? Who put this on this car?”

Article continues after ad

The streaming star managed to speak to the driver, who was just doing his job, trying to get him to stop.

He didn’t manage to get the car to stop, but Speed did meet the fan who’d organized it. He told Speed that he was just trying to get people to subscribe to him, but he couldn’t believe that.

While Speed wasn’t a fan of the troll, it was a less dangerous start to the tour than his last one when he drove a TukTuk into a wall.

Article continues after ad