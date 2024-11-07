IShowSpeed furious after losing MrBeast’s $100K race against Noah Lyles

IShowSpeed couldn’t accept defeat after losing MrBeast’s $100,000 race against US Olympian Noah Lyles.

IShowSpeed is one of the most popular content creators in the world right now. The streamer is constantly going viral for his over-the-top antics, but he’s also known as quite the athlete.

While on stream, MrBeast and Noah Lyles called IShowSpeed, challenging the 19-year-old to a footrace, the winner set to secure $100K in the process. Speed was initially hesitant to agree, given the three-hour drive it would take him to get to Florida from Orlando, but he quickly changed his tune, jumped in his car, and made the trip.

Speed pulled up to the track, decked out in his Real Madrid soccer kit and sipping on a bottle of PRIME, stating to his viewers in his car, “It’s time chat.”

In a referee costume, MrBeast then jumped into the car and said, “No shot you’re about to do this. I can’t believe it.”

27-year-old sprinter Lyles is an Olympic gold medalist, multiple-time national record holder, not to mention a self-professed geek.

After joking back and forth that Speed would have to change his name if he lost the race, the 19-year-old content creator professed, “Any platform I won’t lose my verification, I’ll change my name to IShowSlow for one day” if he did come in second place.

MrBeast and IShowSpeed then met up with Noah Lyles on the track, the three exchanged some trash talk before making their way over to the starting line. Speed stalled for as long as he could, running around the track, doing backflips, and anything else he could to “get in the mental zone.”

The two then got into position. MrBeast gave them a countdown and shot the smoke gun, signaling the start of the race.

Speed led early, but Lyles overtook the content creator and won the battle, even ‘jumping’ his way to the finish line to add insult to injury. However, Speed quickly claimed the race was a “tie” and even later added that he “actually won” the race.

The race starts at the 20-minute mark

“I’m the fastest man alive; that was a tie,” claimed Speed before demanding a rematch. “You barely won. If it were forty meters, I would have won, I promise you,” he added.

However, Lyles wasn’t having a bar of Speed’s antics and hit back against the claims it was a tie. “Everybody saw it on your stream; we’ve got video proof.”

MrBeast asked if Speed would admit Lyles is the “fastest man in the world”, and despite losing the race, the 19-year-old refused to back down. “Raw speed, I’m faster, bro.”

Lyles then promised to race IShowSpeed again, giving Speed until July, 2025 to get himself in better shape. As such, stay tuned, and we’ll keep you updated on their rematch if it goes ahead.