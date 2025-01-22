IShowSpeed finds female lookalike in Argentina but not everyone is convinced

IShowSpeed found a woman in Argentina who resembles him during a livestream – but not everyone was convinced by the comparison.

During his January 21 stream in Argentina, as part of his extensive tour of South American countries, IShowSpeed crossed paths with Milica Ybañez, one of the country’s biggest influencers.

As soon as he met her, the YouTube star pointed out that they looked alike. “She looks like me! Is she my twin?” Speed exclaimed, sparking laughter from Milica.

“Why do you look like me? Bro, she’s like the Argentina version of me,” the 20-year-old added with excitement. He then asked her to face the camera so viewers could judge the similarity for themselves.

Fans divided over comparison

Fans had mixed reactions to the comparison, with some saying they don’t see it. “Look alike? What am I missing?” one person questioned. “His look alike? I’m not seeing the resemblance,” another said. “Well they don’t look alike,” a third added.

However, others agreed with Speed. “No way that’s not Speed in a wig,” one fan commented. “She looks a lot like him,” another said. “Speed’s dad got some questions to answer,” someone else quipped.

The clip also sparked viral memes, as fans Photoshopped images of the two streamers, swapping their faces and creating hilariously cursed content. Milica even posted one example on X.

IShowSpeed has been making the most of his time in Argentina. He celebrated his 20th birthday on January 21 with an unforgettable live-streamed moment featuring a surprise birthday cake from his girlfriend, Vanessa Williams.

He has also been diving into Argentine culture, enjoying local cuisine, soaking in the lively atmosphere, and connecting with the country’s passionate fans.

During his tour, the excitement from his supporters reached a new level when a massive crowd gathered around his bus, leaving the streamer visibly overwhelmed.