IShowSpeed ‘easily’ beats Australian Football player in $10K foot race

IShowSpeed spent his time in Australia learning to play “Aussie Rules” football, challenging multiple stars of the sport to a foot race for a $10K wager.

IShowSpeed has made the trip down under, arriving in Australia and causing chaos across the city of Sydney. From getting swarmed by fans on the street to jumping off cliffs with Australian Olympians, Speed has been trying to do as much as possible during his short stay.

During his November 22 live stream in Australia, Speed immersed himself in the country’s culture by spending time with the Australian Football League team Greater Western Sydney Giants (GWS).

As an American, Speed was confused by the sport, which blends Rugby, Soccer, and American football into one. Anyone who has watched an AFL game knows these athletes are tall, fast, and strong.

Naturally, Speed took this opportunity to defend his self-proclaimed title once again as the “fastest man alive”, challenging GWS player Callum Brown to face off in a 50-meter race.

YouTube:IShowSpeed IShowSpeed won his first race “easily” but went back for more.

After some back-and-forth, the two agreed on a 10K wager, set their mark, and took off. IShowSpeed got the win, immediately joking that he won “easily” and didn’t even “really try.”

“That was me going 60 percent,” the content creator later added before telling his chat, “Y’all know how fast I can really run.”

Speed then decided to raise the stakes, going for double or nothing with Brown. However, rather than racing him again, Speed’s bodyguard was put up to the challenge. Rather than defending Speed’s legacy, the GWS player won this time.

“I gave you a chance to win your money back because I felt bad,” the 19-year-old content creator joked. Not satisfied, Speed picked another GWS player, Darcy Jones, to compete against, with this showdown much more contentious than the first.

IShowSpeed race with another AFL player ends in “draw”

Youtube: IShowSpeed Speed’s races against his second opponent were too close to call in the end.

Speed lost the first race but quickly called it a “false start”, claiming Jones “went early.”

“It was a false start bro, even your teammates said,” professed Speed.

The two then raced again, the finish line so close that everyone called for a draw. Of course, Speed is not one to accept a draw, claiming that he “clearly won”, even though all the other GWS players agreed that their teammate got the win.

“Bro, I won it; my leg crossed the line first…The only reason you think y’all won is because you did that little sh*t at the end with your head.”

While Speed wanted to race a third and final time, they settled with the two. Speed stepped away from his AFL training after testing his athletic ability in vigorous detail against the Australian Footballers.

YouTube:IShowSpeed The American YouTube was tackled to the ground by multiple GWS players.

In addition to racing some of the GWS stars, IShowSpeed got bodyslammed in a tackling exercise and learned how to take the iconic AFL “Speccy” mark, when you leap on top of another player to catch the ball.

Before departing the GWS headquarters, he joked that he should get a “contract” with the AFL and “should get drafted.”