IShowSpeed challenges yet another Olympic gold medalist to a race

At the Super Bowl LIX Flag Football Game on February 8, IShowSpeed set up a future race with track and field runner and Olympic gold medalist Sha’Carri Richardson.

Sha’Carri Richardson is one of the fastest people on the planet, winning multiple gold medals in track and field, and most recently, winning gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Richardson made an appearance on IShowSpeed’s YouTube stream at the Super Bowl Flag Football Game, where Speed challenged the Olympic gold medalist to a race.

“Let’s race right now then,” Speed said. “I don’t race for free,” replied Richardson.

“See everybody just be ducking. I’m sick of the excuses,” reacted Speed. Richardson then told the streamer what it would take for her to agree to a race.

“Tell him to come workout first, do an Olympian track workout, and then we gonna have a race. But you gotta do an Olympian track workout,” she said. “Race coming soon, imma come to Texas,” said Speed, agreeing to the race.

IShowSpeed has faced Olympic sprinters before

Speed may be a streamer, but be has still impressed many over the years with his athletic ability. In 2024, he did a stream with NFL quarterback Caleb Williams where he caught passes and ran a 4.44 40-Yard Dash.

Most notably, in November 2024 he narrowly lost a race against another Olympic gold medalist, Noah Lyles.

People on the internet seem to be split on who they think would win between Speed and Richardson.

“He probably faster than her,” said one Twitter user. “she’s scared to race Speed,” said another.

“Everyone saying Richardson would lose are dumb. They don’t know her,” commented someone who thinks Speed would lose the race. “She rolls his a** if they race,” another said.

In another athletic feat for Speed, he appeared in the 2025 Royal Rumble match earlier this month. However, things didn’t go quite as planned for the streamer.