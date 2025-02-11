IShowSpeed called out by NFL star to a race after claiming he’s a big fan

IShowSpeed has been praised by an NFL star for his athleticism, but he also wants to race the streaming star in the near future.

When IShowSpeed started off in the streaming world, he very rarely left his house. The majority of his streams were about him playing games or chatting with fans on Omegle. Fast forward to now and his biggest streams come when he’s out and about.

It doesn’t matter where he is in the world, Speed will always try and show off his athleticism. He regularly just backflips from a standing start and, like his name suggests, he’s pretty quick when running too.

The streamer has raced a few speedy opponents already, including Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles. He wasn’t too far off beating Lyles either. And, he’s been called out by a few others in the process.

NFL’s Rashod Bateman wants to race Speed

With a list of challenges mounting for Speed, another one has been added to the mix in the form of Baltimore Ravens star Rashod Bateman.

The wide receiver noted he’s not really someone who targets other NFL stars for races, but he’d take Speed on. “I’ll race him. I’ll race him. Yeah, I’m faster than Speed,” Bateman said at Super Bowl weekend.

“I don’t watch his streams but I see his clips on TikTok and stuff. He’s athletic though, he’s athletic to be a streamer. I definitely got to say he’s the most athletic streamer that we all know today.”

As noted, Speed has been on a fair few side quests recently. He appeared in WWE’s Royal Rumble at the start of February, took on Kai Cenat in a flag football game at the Super Bowl, and was even named Mayor of Lima in Peru for an hour during his visit.

Sprint races might be back on the agenda before long, once his travel slows down, but who knows if he’ll answer Bateman’s call out. He’s still trying to get a race with Sha’Carri Richardson too.