IShowSpeed buys KFC for Fortnite player after feeling “bad” over in-game wager

IShowSpeed decided to give back to one Fortnite player during the festive season, ordering them KFC during a match and sending it over to them and their family while on stream.

YouTuber IShowSpeed has had a massive year, the 21-year-old content creator growing his platform, becoming a part of the Prime Squad with Logan Paul and KSI and much more.

However, Speed took a step back from his high-octane feats to play some Fortnite. While playing through the game, the 19-year-old content creator decided to order and deliver KFC to a fellow player during his live stream.

Article continues after ad

Speed went head-to-head with another player in his game, the two battling it out for a $5 prize. After getting the first win against his opponent, the YouTuber agreed to best out of three after his challengers revealed he wouldn’t “eat today because of this.”

IShowSpeed bought Fortnite player Doordash to help their family

After prevailing once again, Speed stated, “All alright you lost man, you gotta send my money,” to which the other player reiterated once more, “Okay, but now my family won’t eat.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The topic starts 2:42:17 minute mark

When the YouTuber questioned why this was the case and why they even “wagered money” given they didn’t “have anything to eat,” his opponent’s response led to Speed ordering KFC to their house.

“So we can have the opportunity to have more food for our family because we only have $5 to share,” they admitted.

Speed then joked, “Yo, you hustling. How are you trying to be doing this when you’re *** at Fortnite?”

Article continues after ad

However he then quickly changed his tune, admitting he feels bad and offering to send them money.

“Alright bro, I just sent you some money to your cash app. Chat I didn’t even know people did that. They try to make money off Fortnite so they can eat. That’s crazy.”

When the payment didn’t go through, Speed then asked what their address was so he could Doordash their food.

Article continues after ad

“I’m gonna give you KFC, I’m gonna give you a sixteen-piece chicken mean, will that do?”

Article continues after ad

The Fortnite player was grateful for Speed’s generosity, issuing their thanks multiple times. The YouTuber’s chat and those on social media found the moment touching, one X user (formerly Twitter) even commenting “Santa Speed always giving back to the community.”