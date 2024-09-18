IShowSpeed bursts into tears after hitting 1m live viewers during Asia stream

YouTube sensation IShowSpeed couldn’t contain his emotions after reaching 1 million live viewers during a livestream of his tour of Asia, overwhelmed by the number as it popped up on his screen while surrounded by adoring fans.

Speed has had a turbulent streaming journey but throughout 2024 has found his lane, raking in billions of views while touring all across the world.

His IRL streams anywhere from London to Thailand have been pulling in huge viewers and seen him take part in a multitude of experiences that stream viewers are unlikely to see anywhere else, and that hasn’t slowed down during his Asia tour at all.

He’s been pulled over by local police for selfies and he’s even stepped foot in the Muay Thai ring, among other things, but now he’s achieved something that hits a lot closer to home.

During his historic September 18 stream while live in Indonesia, Speed hit 1 million live viewers, something that very few solo streamers could dream of ever hitting.

He let the emotions get the better of him and had to take a moment to calm down, wiping his tears away with his shirt while thanking his fans and celebrating with them.

“1 million live viewers, bro,” he said, struggling to comprehend what he was seeing. “1 million viewers… Thank y’all so much, bro. Oh my god.”

While impressive, Speed still has some work to do to make the history books in terms of YouTube livestreams, where the current viewership record holder ISRO with the Chandrayaan-3 Mission stream clocked in at over 8 million live viewers.

As for the Twitch livestream viewership record, this stream would rank in or around the top 10 on that platform depending on what the total peak figure was, as the current 10th place is Squeezie with 1,018,187 peak viewers.