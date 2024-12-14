IShowSpeed breaks silence on Kick $100M offer rumors

IShowSpeed discussed his career at length with fellow YouTuber Jon Youshaei in which the topic of Kick inevitably entered the discussion.

In the December 13 video, Youshaei, a former YouTube employee, referenced the large sums of money Kick offered Adin Ross and xQc to join its platform before directly asking Speed if he had been offered something similar.

“Has Kick offered me $100 million?” Speed responded, expelling laughter and turning his gaze upward to consider his response.

“Yeah me and Kick, we did talk back in 2023 I think,” Speed continued, adding that the two parties did engage in “conversations” but that the discussion ultimately “didn’t get anywhere.”

Speed didn’t specify what the talks entailed or if they involved money.

Youshaei proceeded to ask Speed for his take on why there’s “so much money in streaming,” for which the variety streamer, known for his athleticism and globetrotting IRL streams, had a simple answer.

“Because it’s 2024 now. Streaming is the sh*t. This is a new era and streaming is on top of that. I’m glad to be part of that.”

(Topics begin at 37:17 and 44:25)

Jaw-dropping money

When asked about some of the “craziest business deals” he’s been offered, Speed, not providing specific names, said:

“There’s been deals where obviously it’s a lot of money. A lot of money. When I say a lot of money it’s like, you know, jaw-dropping money that came our way.”

Elaborating on why he turned them down, the YouTube star revealed he felt as though if he took them, “It would change who I am or what type of person I am or my content.”

As for what’s next, Speed told Youshaei that he wants Elon Musk’s help to be the first streamer ever to go live from space. Possible? Absolutely, but he’s already facing stiff competition, as Twitch icon Kai Cenat has registered the very same interest. A collaboration in the making, perhaps?

