IShowSpeed becomes #1 English streamer of all time during Asia tour

YouTube sensation IShowSpeed has become the top English streamer of all time thanks to his IRL streams from Southeast Asia.

IShowSpeed began his tour around Southeast Asia in early September 2024, kicking off the excursion with a visit to Thailand.

Speed visited four more countries before landing in Indonesia where his broadcast exploded to over 1,000,000 live viewers, prompting him to burst out in tears.

According to viewer-tracking website Streams Charts, IShowSpeed didn’t just break his personal viewership record during that Indonesia stream, it also cemented him as the most popular English-speaking streamer in the world.

“This achievement not only marked a new personal best for IShowSpeed but also made him the most popular English-speaking streamer across all platforms,” the company said.

“Previously ranked eighth, he has now claimed the top spot. His stream from Indonesia allowed him to surpass the historical record held by LazarBeam, a popular Fortnite streamer from Australia, by nearly 100,000 concurrent viewers. LazarBeam had held that record for over four years.”

Streams Charts

Right behind IShowspeed and LazarBeam is late Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade in third with 854k peak viewers.

Twitch star Kai Cenat’s peak viewership record isn’t anything to scoff at either, as he hit over 700,000 viewers during his sleepover stream with Druski and Kevin Hart back in June.

This isn’t the only milestone IShowSpeed has achieved during his Asia tour, either. On September 17, he surpassed 30,000,000 subscribers on YouTube. He attempted a backflip to celebrate in front of thousands of fans in Cambodia, nearly injuring himself in the process.

His travels haven’t been without incident, however. Just a few minutes into his first stream in Thailand, he lost control while driving a TukTuk and slammed into the wall of a temple. Later in that broadcast, he fell off an elephant and sparred with a professional Muay Thai fighter.

After making it to Indonesia, Speed and his crew decided to visit a forest full of monkeys only to lose one of his wireless microphones to a nefarious primate.