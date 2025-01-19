IShowSpeed attempts backflip on glass rooftop during Panama stream

YouTube star IShowSpeed pulled off a daring backflip on a glass rooftop, just days after risking his life performing it on the “Hand of God.”

During a January 18 livestream, IShowSpeed performed his signature backflip while streaming live in Panama. The 19-year-old content creator is currently on an IRL tour across South America, with recent stops including Guatemala, Colombia, and Ecuador.

His backflip in Panama came with a daring twist, as it was performed on a rooftop with a glass floor. After his first attempt, Speed, clearly unsatisfied, could be heard saying: “Oh! Nah, that was a bad one. That was a bad one. So, I’m scared a little bit. Alright? Let’s go for real.”

Determined, he gave it another shot and nailed the move, finally content with his performance. Peering down from the lofty rooftop, he caught sight of fans cheering him on from the street below.

Fans react to IShowSpeed’s daring backflip

Many viewers have expressed concern about Speed performing stunts in dangerous locations. “One of these days some backflip is gonna get ugly,” one user commented. “Playing with fire,” another said.

“He gonna end up getting himself permanently hurt if he keeps doing stuff like this,” a third added. “Didn’t he almost die doing the last one?” someone else questioned.

Others were impressed by the backflip, with one writing, “Bro is the definition of a jack of all trades,” and another commenting, “THE MASTER OF THE BACKFLIP!!!”

The content creator has been making the most of his time in Panama, interacting with fans, getting pranked by Panama City’s Mayor Mayer Mizratchi, and even being twerked on by locals in the street.

Speed’s daring backflip in Panama comes just days after he risked his life performing it on the precarious ‘Hand of God’ landmark in Guatemala, a popular but nerve-wracking tourist destination.