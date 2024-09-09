IShowSpeed’s Asia tour: Updates as Speed starts tour in Thailand

IShowSpeed has started his second big tour stream of 2024 as he begins a big tour of Asia, starting in Thailand.

Speed, along with Daily Driven Exotics and Lazarbeam, is taking part in the Gumball 3000 rally, which is going 3000km through Southeast Asia in supercars.

The 2024 route is set to begin in Saigon, Vietnam, before going through Cambodia, Thailand, and Malaysia, then finally ending in Singapore less than 10 days later.

He won’t be completing the whole rally, however, and is splitting off to do his own thing around Southeast Asia.

Speed began his first stream on September 9, and is expected to do a similar tour stream as his Europe tour back in June, which drew in a massive 2.5 billion views. Here’s everything you need to know as he travels around Southeast Asia.

First stop: Thailand

Just a few minutes into the first stream of his Asia rally, he lost control of a Tuk Tuk and slammed into the wall of a temple.

The streamer tried his best to slow the vehicle down, asking for help in stopping it. However, he was unable to and ended up crashing into a temple. Luckily, no one got seriously injured, and Speed managed to get away with only some bruising.

During the four-hour-long stream, Speed also fell off an elephant before going to sparre with a professional Muay Thai fighter.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a Speed stream without him getting mobbed by fans on multiple occasions while walking to and from his car.

This is just the start of the streamer’s tour of Asia as he competes in the Gumball 3000 rally. To keep track of everything he gets up to, be sure to come back as we will update you on all the must-knows from his trip.