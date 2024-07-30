IShowSpeed announces Southeast Asia tour & plans for Middle East trip

Streaming star IShowSpeed is going on another grand adventure after his trip to Europe, this time choosing to broadcast across Southeast Asia.

IShowSpeed is one of the net’s most famous streamers who took over social media throughout July thanks to his viral trip across Europe, visiting countries like Norway, the Netherlands, and even Albania.

Although his tour resulted in quite a few chaotic and panic-inducing moments, it looks like he’s game to go for a second round in a new location — this time, opting to explore Southeast Asia.

Speed announced his big plans during a broadcast on July 30, saying he hopes to visit countries like the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore this September.

“I’m very excited, we’ve probably got around 30 more days until I’m over there,” he said.

That’s not all; Speed confirmed that he also wants to take his broadcasts to the Middle East, listing Lebanon, Iran, Egypt, Afghanistan, as well as Algeria as locales he’d eventually like to travel to.

Speed has become quite the globetrotter as of late, having also traveled to South Korea earlier in 2024 to massive success and many viral moments.

His month-long stint in Europe saw even greater profitability, with the streamer racking up over 2.5 billion views combined across TikTok, Instagram, X, and YouTube, averaging around 50,000 to 80,000 concurrent viewers during his stay.

Fans can’t get enough of his streams, either, often showing up in hordes and crowding around the streamer when he visits major cities for a chance at getting a glimpse of the influencer in person.

In fact, these fan meetups became so volatile that they got quite dangerous, resulting in a frightening moment where an injured IShowSpeed got attacked by a viewer while being carried to his car in Oslo, Norway.

Although his trips abroad have proven successful, they’ve also given him a lesson in security, but there’s no telling if he’ll switch things up when he eventually visits Southeast Asia come September.