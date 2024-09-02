IShowSpeed among YouTube influencers driving Gumball 3000’s Asia supercar rally

YouTube stars IShowSpeed, Daily Driven Exotics, Lazarbeam, and more are taking part in the 25th Anniversary Gumball 3000 rally, where they’ll drive 3000km from Vietnam to Singapore.

Since it began in 1999, the Gumball 3000 has seen thousands of high-dollar supercars drive 3000km rally across a set route located in various parts of the world.

The 2024 route is set to begin in Saigon, Vietnam, before going through Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia, and finally ending in Singapore less than 10 days later.

Article continues after ad

Gumball 3000

Drivers for the Gumball 3000 vary, and this year features some of YouTube’s biggest creators like IShowSpeed, LazarBeam, and more according to the rally’s website.

“The entry grid showcases an incredible line up of superstars including US streamer IShowSpeed in his Lamborghini Huracan STO,” it reads. “…Australian YouTubers Lazarbeam, Lachlan and UK Sidemen influencer Vikkstar in a Land Rover Defender as well as US automotive YouTubers DailyDrivenExotics (DDE) in their famously loud Lamborghini SVJ.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The event organizers haven’t revealed what IShowSpeed’s car looks like just yet, but they have revealed the Mercedes being driven by Lazarbeam, Lachlan, and Vikkstar.

On top of the massive YouTubers taking part in the event, the Gumball 3000 has some of the biggest names in sports and music as well.

Rappers Ja Rule and Bun B are driving in the event, as well as MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr, ex-NFL star Jimmy Graham, and football legend Patrice Evra.

Article continues after ad

Automotive YouTubers Daily Driven Exotics are longtime participants in the Gumball 3000, having taken part in the charity event several times in the past. On top of that, they’ve partnered with the event to launch a line of merch for 2024.

IShowSpeed has shown off his love for cars on stream throughout 2024, even going as far as jumping over two of them on stream back in August.

He jumped over a speeding Lamborghini as well as a McLaren, leaving viewers stunned. Unfortunately, the dangerous stunt landed him in hot water with YouTube which suspended his ability to livestream for two weeks.

Article continues after ad