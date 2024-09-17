IShowSpeed almost injures himself in 30 million YouTube subscriber milestone stunt

YouTube superstar IShowSpeed nearly injured himself while attempting a backflip in Cambodia to celebrate hitting 30 million subscribers.

IShowSpeed has hit another major milestone in his career, surpassing 30 million subscribers on YouTube. He achieved this feat during an IRL stream in Cambodia, part of his ongoing Southeast Asia tour.

Surrounded by a massive crowd of fans, the popular streamer decided to celebrate by attempting his signature backflip. Unfortunately, the stunt did not go as planned.

Speed rallied the crowd to count down from ten before attempting the backflip. Balancing one foot on his security guard’s hands, he made the jump. However, the streamer lost his balance due to an awkward foot placement and ended up landing flat on his back on the asphalt.

The content creator looked visibly in pain, groaning as he was supported by his security guards, exclaiming: “Ah! Ah! Ah, sh*t, my back. Ah sh*t! Oh!”

Many viewers were worried for the 19-year-old, with one commenting: “Take him to the hospital,” and another saying: “Nah that has to be a concussion.”

Others blamed the backflip fail on Speed’s personal security guard. “Bro didn’t push him high enough. Looks like he kinda missed throwing him,” one viewer said. “Bro threw him instead of pushing up,” another added.

Despite the scary fall, the streamer decided to attempt the backflip again. “Nah f**k that chat, f**k that y’all we not going out like that. Count down from ten!” he said after recovering.

As the countdown reached one, the content creator successfully executed a perfect backflip, prompting loud cheers from the crowd of fans.

Speed’s trip to Cambodia follows his memorable visit to Vietnam, where he was surrounded by a huge crowd, signed a fan’s chest, tried traditional Vietnamese cuisine, and was shocked when a fan gifted him his childhood photos.

