IShowSpeed “almost died” falling off elephant during Thailand stream

YouTube streamer IShowSpeed fell off the back of an elephant he was riding during his wild Thailand IRL stream and claimed he “almost died” too.

IShowSpeed is currently touring Southeast Asia, after his viral trip across Europe. His journey began in Thailand, where, on September 9 he livestreamed his adventure, full of chaotic and panic-inducing moments.

He began the IRL stream by greeting some local men who welcomed him with an elephant. The YouTuber spent a few minutes interacting with the large animal, before deciding to take a ride on its back.

But when the elephant raised its front legs, lifting the streamer along with them, Speed struggled to maintain his balance and ended up falling off. Luckily, his bodyguard was there to catch him, preventing what could have been a dangerous fall.

“Get me off this sh*t, get me off this sh*t! Come on bro,” the YouTuber yelled in panic. “Damn, bro… hell no, I almost died off it.”

After getting off, he looked at the adorable animal and asked to “see him dance.” The elephant’s handler quickly complied, making the elephant turn around and shake its rear. “He’s twerking his ass!” Speed exclaimed in disbelief. “Damn, they go crazy in Thailand.”

Many fans were in stitches over the chaos that unfolded in the stream within just a few minutes. “Bro is a cartoon character,” one person commented. “Not even been 10 mins in, and he already got himself doing some dumb sh*t,” another said.

“Bro’s life is a movie with no script,” a third quipped, while someone else added: “This South East Asia tour just started and we already got stuff like this happening.”

Speed almost got himself injured again just moments after his interaction with the elephant, as the streamer crashed a Tuk Tuk he was driving after losing control of it.