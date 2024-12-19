IShowSpeed addresses fight offer with French YouTube star Inoxtag

IShowSpeed has responded to a boxing fight offer to take on French YouTube star INOXTAG and he’s pretty confident in himself.

After KSI and Joe Weller stepped into the ring together, influencer boxing events became the go-to thing to settle beefs between creators. It has since exploded in popularity with Jake Paul, Logan, and KSI moving into the professional fighting ranks.

Not every fight is about settling a beef, though. The likes of Ibai and Westcol have hosted events that just pit different creators each other, following the amateur boxing ruleset of needing to wear headguards.

IShowSpeed has registered his interest in getting into the ring as well. Speed believes he could beat Jake Paul if gets a few months of training under his belt. Though, Jake isn’t the only person he’s interested in fighting.

Speed claims he can’t be beaten in boxing matches

The YouTube star was alerted by fans that streamer Rebeudeter wants to pit him against French streamer INOXTAG – who boasts over 8 million subscribers on YouTube and 6 million on Instagram.

“Bro, can’t nobody beat me in a fight bro,” Speed said during his December 17 stream. “This dude looks around 140, I’m going to tear him apart.”

If you’ve never heard of INOXTAG before, well, he’s not someone who shies away from challenges. The French streamer climbed Mount Everest after 12 months of training, becoming the first YouTuber to reach the summit.

He released a documentary on that feat and it has gotten over 39 million views since.

Getting into the boxing ring is also a challenge, especially for a YouTuber whose channel proudly proclaims that he “doesn’t play sports” despite summiting Everest.

As noted, Speed is down for it, he wants to fight Jake Paul too. So, once he’s completed his streaming tours of Africa and the Antarctic, maybe he’ll get into the gym to train. It can’t go worse than his MMA sparring session with Dan Hooker.