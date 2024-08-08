IShowSpeed accepts Olympic Runner’s challenge to race

YouTuber IShowSpeed was challenged to a race by an Olympic track star, and the content creator has officially accepted the callout.

IShowSpeed is renowned for his one-of-a-kind and sometimes completely unpredictable stunts on the internet. His recent appearance at the Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling 2024 competition, where he secured the fourth position, or when he beat the fastest Norwegian national football player in a race are just two examples.

Speed is no stranger to testing his abilities out on the field or, in the case of his recent challenge, a track course.

Article continues after ad

2024 Paris Olympic track and field sprinter Ewa Swoboda just called Speed out following claims that at “no point in [his] life” he has ever lost a race.

When the Olympian caught wind of Speed’s comments, she quickly issued a challenge to the YouTuber, stating that she’d “maybe…run with him” so long as he agreed to visit Poland and compete in the RMF FM radio contest.

Article continues after ad

The Olympian further added, “There will be a race at the Silesian Stadium, where the winners of the contest will run 100 meters with me, so maybe he still has time to sign up,” she added.

Article continues after ad

After this initial back-and-forth between the two, Speed has decided to walk the walk, posting a screenshot shared on X of him DMing Swobada with the simple message, “You wanna race me?”

At the time of writing, IShowSpeed has yet to reveal if he received a response from the Olympic athlete nor has he officially confirmed whether the race will go ahead.

The RFM FM radio contest is set to take place on August 24, 2024. Therefore, the race between IShowSpeed and Swoboda could come to fruition in the very near future. Though obviously, plenty has to happen before then.

Article continues after ad

We’ll update you with all the latest information regarding the Speed and Swoboda showdown as any further details are revealed.