IShowSpeed accepts Ambassador of Peru award with backflip in front of 20K fans

IShowSpeed accepted his Ambassador of Peru award by showcasing his infamous backflip in front of a crowd of over 20,000 screaming fans.

In 2024, IShowSpeed traveled to several locations overseas where he streamed his over-the-top, yet highly entertaining content.

From convincing a group of women in South Korea that he was KSI to having a monkey steal his microphone in Indonesia, Speed got himself into several wild scenarios.

After his tours drew a massive crowd both online and in-person, the streamer opted to continue touring the globe in 2025.

Starting January 12, Speed has plans to visit Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Uruguay, Peru, Guatemala, Panama, and Paraguay for his South American tour. At the time of writing, Speed is streaming his time in Peru on YouTube.

Though he’s only been in Peru since January 27, his presence has captivated thousands of fans, with hundreds of them chasing after his vehicle as it drove away from the crowds.

Crowd of 20,000 fans cheer for IShowSpeed in Peru

Not only that, but Speed was even given the Ambassador of Peru award, presented to him by the country’s mayor, Rafel Bernardo López. The streamer was greeted by over 20,000 screaming fans as he accepted the accolade, which was granted for one hour.

“Peru, I will forever never ever forget this moment of being a mayor. It means a lot to me!” he shouted to the onlookers.

During his acceptance speech, Speed also did a backflip, which has become an increasingly-famous part of his appearances.

As he riled up the masses, the streamer stood on top of a balcony, which was several floors above those standing on the ground. After successfully plunging backward, his thousands of fans cheered for him.

Speed previously backflipped off the Hand of God in Vietnam. He’s also taken his acrobatics to a glass rooftop in Panama, as well as Venice, when he jumped off a bridge and did a backflip on a boat.

Though he won’t be in Peru for long before making his next move, Speed’s influence continues to follow him wherever he goes.