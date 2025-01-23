IShowSpeed abruptly ends Chile stream in panic as fans throw fireworks at car

IShowSpeed’s Chile stream almost went up in flames as the YouTuber ended the broadcast early after fans began throwing fireworks at his car.

IShowSpeed may be one of the biggest American content creators going around but the 20-year-old has been making his name known throughout the world. Over the past year, Speed has traveled all across the globe, from Australia and New Zealand to Southeast Asia and more.

For 2025, the YouTuber has been doubling down on his worldwide efforts, traveling across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and more ahead of the FIFA World Cup set to take place in 2026.

To begin the year, Speed dropped into Chile, wherein the content creator met with his fans and visited local venues to immerse himself in the culture. However, Speed’s six-hour-long livestream on January 23, was cut short as he was forced to end the video after fans began throwing fireworks at his car.

IShowSpeed ends Chile stream as fans throw fireworks at his car

In the minutes leading up to the stream’s abrupt end, Speed was gifted fireworks by a fan, a product he then discovered to be illegal in Chile.

As seen right at the end of the stream, Speed and his team quickly became concerned when they heard loud banging noises rattle off the side of the car. After questioning what the sound was, the Youtuber stood up out of his seat and shouting “what the f**k is happening bro” multiple times as the sounds continued.

“They’ve got fireworks and they’re trying to chuck em in,” noted a member of Speed’s security team.

It’s unclear whether or not one of the fireworks made its way into the car. However, a crackle of light can be seen to the left of the frame, indicating at the very least one of the fireworks thrown went off on the outside of the car.

Once Speed realized what was happening, he wasted no time in urging the driver to take off and drive away from the commotion.

“We gotta f***ing go bro, we gotta get out of here,” he shouted, before then adding, “Yo, get off the f***ing road and go driver.”

Clearly distressed and concerned by the potential of fireworks getting thrown into the car, Speed then ended the stream, turning towards the camera and saying his goodbyes.

“Chat I love you all, Chile I love you, I’m gonna sign off, bye.”

Topic starts at 3:58:10 mark

At the time of writing, Speed has not yet further addressed the incident or acknowledged whether or not one of the fireworks did go off in the car.