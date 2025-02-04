Is Markiplier engaged? Viral photos spark wedding rumors

Two viral photos from YouTube star Markplier and his long-time partner, Amy, are making fans speculate they could finally be tying the knot.

Mark ‘Markiplier‘ Fischbach has been publicly dating girlfriend Amy ‘Peebles’ Nelson since June 2016, when the two first posed for a photo together at VidCon that year.

The two have been romantically involved for eight years and live together with their two dogs. Given the length of their relationship, fans often speculated if they ever had plans on getting married — and it looks like they might have their answer soon.

In February 2025, rumors sparked that Mark and Amy could have possibly gotten engaged after viewers spotted the couple wearing rings on their left ring fingers in two separate photos.

Markiplier sparks engagement rumors as video goes viral

On February 3, 2025, Markiplier uploaded a humorous advertisement for his Cloak clothing brand, where he could be seen wearing a silver ring.

Fans also spotted a ring on Amy’s finger in another photo she’d uploaded to social media, adding more fuel to the fire as excited subscribers took to the comments.

“GUYS THE RING IS ON HIS HAND! MARK IS MARRY TO AMY?!” one wrote on Instagram.

“Mark, I’m gonna need an official statement over the wedding band here,” another said.

“What makes it funnier is knowing that this man is sitting here CACKLING over us freaking out over the ring,” yet another said.

Amy Nelson

At the time of writing, neither Mark nor Amy have made a public statement regarding their rings, leaving fans to create their own theories until it’s finally addressed.

However, other fans aren’t convinced they’re wearing wedding bands or engagement rings, with one arguing: “I need you all to know a ring doesn’t mean an engagement. People can wear rings.”

“GUYS he’s obviously engaged to his lenses, we shouldn’t get too excited,” another joked.

For now, viewers will just have to wait and see if the couple opens up on their relationship status. In the meantime, they can look out for more news on Markiplier’s forthcoming debut feature film, Iron Lung.

