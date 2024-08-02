Is Kill Tony moving to Netflix? Comedian teases massive deal second only to JRE

Live comedy podcast ‘Kill Tony’ could be moving from YouTube to Netflix in a massive deal similar to Joe Rogan’s $250M Spotify contract.

At UFC 303, Tony Hinchcliffe, creator of Kill Tony, was caught hyping up a supposed deal he was striking with Netflix, claiming it was comparable to “the Spotify deal” – referring to The Joe Rogan Experience.

In June, Kill Tony hosted its 666th episode, where Hinchcliffe announced that Netflix executives and owners were in attendance, only to be surprised when the audience booed them, but cheered YouTube execs.

The comedian then joked that the crowd “may have f**ked up a multi-million dollar deal for us.”

So far, no deal has been announced. If Kill Tony did move to the streaming service, it would effectively put the show under a pay wall, requiring users to subscribe to Netflix to access the content.

However, there’s no telling what kind of deal Netflix and Hinchcliffe could be looking at. Larger specials funded by the platform are a possibility and would allow the show to continue airing for free on YouTube.

(segment begins at 16:10)

The speculation comes as Netflix continues to invest in live programming. Earlier this year, the streaming platform hosted The Roast of Tom Brady, a special where Hinchcliffe performed briefly.

Netflix is also broadcasting a live Joe Rogan comedy special on August 3, the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight on November 15, and will stream WWE programming starting in 2025.

The ‘Kill Tony’ podcast regularly racks up millions of views every episode, and has included the likes of Joe Rogan, Tim Dillon, Ari Shaffir, Tom Green, and Bert Kreischer.

In July 2024, the podcast had its most-viewed episode to date as Shane Gillis impersonated Donald Trump while Adam Ray did Joe Biden. The episode has received over 15M views so far.