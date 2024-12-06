Impaulsive co-host Mike Majlak sparks health concerns over frequent chest pains

Impaulsive co-host Mike Majlak has revealed he’s had multiple trips to a cardiologist to address chest pains and shortness of breath.

Logan Paul and Mike Majlak linked up all the way back in 2018 when the YouTuber was attempting to lessen the impact of the infamous ‘suicide forest’ scandal. Initially hired by Paul because of his background as a marketing manager, the two have forged a friendship and now work together to host the Impaulsive podcast.

Majlak has sat in on interviews with major guests like Rick Ross, xQc, and Hulk Hogan to name a few. Fans noted the co-host’s absence on a recent episode of the podcast in which Logan and Jake Paul broke down the younger brother’s regrets regarding his record-breaking bout with Mike Tyson.

On the December 5, 2024, episode of Impaulsive, Majlak revealed that he had been working on some pressing health concerns. The co-host of the show revealed he’d been liaising with a cardiologist following some longstanding issues with chest pains.

Mike Majlak breaks down his “troubled” health

In a discussion with Paul regarding his previous addiction to opioids and the new addictions he’d adopted to replace it, Majlak opened up about his latest health concerns.“You’ve been to the cardiologist like 10 times?” Paul asked his co-host. “I’ve been dealing with these weird situations. I’ve been having a tonne of chest pressure and shortness of breath, Majlak confirmed.

Majlak revealed that these issues had been affecting him for quite some time. “This is not something that I’m dealing with for the first time ever,” he explained. He was conducting similar investigations into his health around this time in 2023 as well.

“I believe it could be related to my generalized anxiety disorder and high stress,” Majlak theorized. Apparently, multiple healthcare professionals had told him the same thing. They attributed the issues to his demanding work schedule and frequent travel.

Majklak speculated that he’d been on at least 106 flights this year and that his workload was taking a toll. “You gotta take responsibility for yourself. You gotta be able to draw the line and be like ‘I’m not gonna do this anymore’,” Majlak admitted. Although, when asked whether he would slow down by Paul, he was honest with himself.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I’m gonna beat the brakes off of this thing. I can’t stop.”