Hulk Hogan explains why Logan Paul could become WWE champion this year

Hulk Hogan praised Logan Paul’s in-ring skills in WWE and believes he should become a world champion this year.

During his appearance on Logan Paul‘s podcast IMPAULSIVE, Hulk Hogan told the 29-year-old that he should become an Undisputed WWE Champion or World Heavyweight Champion before 2024 ends.

“You got an opportunity to do that, brother… because you should not be any type of champion except the world’s champion at this point,” the Hall of Famer told Logan. “You need to make that quick transition and if they’re smart, and Triple H is smart, that transition needs to be made this year.”

The WWE legend also praised Logan’s in-ring skills, saying: “Watching you my brother, you have an opportunity to be the best big attraction in this business, simply because you got your sh*t together.

“I’ve never seen anybody get this as quick as you have. I’ve never seen anybody, since I’ve been a wrestling fan, since I was in the business, I’ve never seen anybody pick up on it as quick as you have.”

Later in the 80-minute interview, Hulk stated that the former WWE United States Champion was a great heel, which would make him one of the best babyfaces ever.

“You’re a really good heel naturally, and what is so cool, you’re going to make one of the best babyfaces ever when they turn you because the more heat you get, the more they hate you, you’re gonna be an awesome babyface,” he said.

“For instance, Bloodline now, they’re starting to cheer for Roman. Roman comes back, Bloodline pounds the sh*t out of him, [Paul] hits the ring to save Roman. It would get him over bam, instantly. Instantly babyface. It’d be Hulk Hogan babyface personified.”

While Hulk can’t wait to see him turn babyface, the two agreed that it’s not the right time yet, with Logan adding that being a heel is “f**king awesome.”

On the podcast, the wrestling legend also shared his predictions for the boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, saying he’s worried that the YouTube star might “kill” Tyson.